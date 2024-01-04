Thieves’ gang targets scrap factory

Ludhiana, January 3
A gang of approximately eight to 10 persons targeted a factory in Phase V, Focal Point, Ludhiana, where they held the security guard captive and took away scrap materials, including iron, copper and aluminium.
Tarun Bajaj, manager of Aliva Green Factory, lodged a complaint at the Focal Point police station, stating that the intruders forcibly entered the factory premises, locked the security guard in a room and confiscated his mobile phone. Subsequently, the suspect stole scrap items of iron, copper and aluminium, before escaping from the scene.
A case under Sections 457, 380 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at the Focal Point police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...