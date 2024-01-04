Thieves’ gang targets scrap factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

A gang of approximately eight to 10 persons targeted a factory in Phase V, Focal Point, Ludhiana, where they held the security guard captive and took away scrap materials, including iron, copper and aluminium.

Tarun Bajaj, manager of Aliva Green Factory, lodged a complaint at the Focal Point police station, stating that the intruders forcibly entered the factory premises, locked the security guard in a room and confiscated his mobile phone. Subsequently, the suspect stole scrap items of iron, copper and aluminium, before escaping from the scene.

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons at the Focal Point police station.