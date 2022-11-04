'Thieves' open fire at Shiv Sena leader

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Miscreants fired at a Shiv Sena Punjab leader at Grewal Colony on Thursday night when the latter had been chasing them. The victim did not suffer any bullet injury.

After the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Gurdev Singh reached the spot and started a probe in the matter.

As per information, two cyclists were roaming near the house of Sena leader Ashwani Chopra last night. When a local resident informed Chopra, he along with his brother came out to enquire.

The Shiv Sena leader saw a man and a young boy fleeing on their cycle. When Chopra started chasing the suspects, they fired at Chopra and fled. They also left some mechanical tools on the spot, which could be used to open tyres of vehicles.

The police suspected that the miscreants might have come to steal tyres of cars parked in the locality but they were possessing an illegal gun, which they used to fire at the victim.

The ACP said a probe was being conducted in the case to inquire the motive of the suspects.