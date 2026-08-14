Thieves steal CCTV camera equipment

Thieves targeted networking equipment and batteries of CCTV cameras installed in the city, leading to a shutdown of surveillance in the affected area.

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The network switch and batteries had been stolen from a cabinet of cameras installed at Saggu Chowk, causing these to stop functioning. Following a complaint by a deputy manager of the maintenance company, the police registered a case against unknown thieves yesterday and launched an investigation.

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In his statement to the police, the complainant stated that his company was responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City Project in Ludhiana. On August 12, around 9.30 am, he received information that the CCTV cameras at Saggu Chowk were not working and there was no signal.

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As soon as the information was received, the company team reached the spot and opened the cabinet of the cameras for checking, only to be shocked. An 8-port network PoE switch, power supply unit and three 12-volt 26AH batteries had been stolen from the cabinet. He immediately submitted a written complaint to the police, which registered a case against unknown thieves under relevant sections pertaining to theft and damage to government property.