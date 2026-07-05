Thieves steal laptop, valuables from Thar

Thieves targeted a Mahindra Thar vehicle parked outside a house on Jassian Road in Ludhiana. The miscreants allegedly broke one of the vehicle’s rear windowpanes and stole a laptop and other expensive items.

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The miscreants reportedly used some chemical to break the glass. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

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The victim, Manveer, a businessman, said he had parked his vehicle outside his house as usual at night. He forgot to take his laptop and a bag containing other valuables from the car.

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Two suspicious men came to the street late on Thursday night, carrying flashlights. They first checked other vehicles parked in the street and then targeted the Thar. The miscreants used a chemical to break the rear window, without making any noise.

When the suspect opened the rear door of the car, the vehicle’s security siren started blaring. In haste, they fled with a laptop worth Rs 1.50 lakh, Meta smart glasses worth around Rs 53,000, a gimbal, a tripod, a microphone and other items. A chemical was found spilled near the vehicle.

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The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed outside the house. Manveer said upon hearing the siren, people in the neighbourhood came out out of their houses. Afterwards, they called the police control room several times but no one answered for a long time.

The businessman alleged that PCR personnel came to the area after considerable efforts. The police asked the victim why he had left his bag in the vehicle. Disappointed with the response he got from the police, he did not even file a formal complaint at the police station.

Manveer alleged that in the past his factory was burgled. Two laptops were stolen from the place.