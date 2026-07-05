DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Thieves steal laptop, valuables from Thar

Thieves steal laptop, valuables from Thar

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras. File
Advertisement

Thieves targeted a Mahindra Thar vehicle parked outside a house on Jassian Road in Ludhiana. The miscreants allegedly broke one of the vehicle’s rear windowpanes and stole a laptop and other expensive items.

Advertisement

The miscreants reportedly used some chemical to break the glass. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

Advertisement

The victim, Manveer, a businessman, said he had parked his vehicle outside his house as usual at night. He forgot to take his laptop and a bag containing other valuables from the car.

Advertisement

Two suspicious men came to the street late on Thursday night, carrying flashlights. They first checked other vehicles parked in the street and then targeted the Thar. The miscreants used a chemical to break the rear window, without making any noise.

When the suspect opened the rear door of the car, the vehicle’s security siren started blaring. In haste, they fled with a laptop worth Rs 1.50 lakh, Meta smart glasses worth around Rs 53,000, a gimbal, a tripod, a microphone and other items. A chemical was found spilled near the vehicle.

Advertisement

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed outside the house. Manveer said upon hearing the siren, people in the neighbourhood came out out of their houses. Afterwards, they called the police control room several times but no one answered for a long time.

The businessman alleged that PCR personnel came to the area after considerable efforts. The police asked the victim why he had left his bag in the vehicle. Disappointed with the response he got from the police, he did not even file a formal complaint at the police station.

Manveer alleged that in the past his factory was burgled. Two laptops were stolen from the place.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts