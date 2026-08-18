Thieves steal mobiles from Ludhiana showroom, owner claims Rs 30-lakh loss

Thieves targeted a popular gift shop in the city’s Ghumar Mandi area on Monday and decamped with dozens of high-end mobile phones and cash.

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The shop owner claimed to have suffered losses of over Rs 30 lakh. The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in and outside the shop.

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As per the information, five members of a gang reached Classic Gift Shop before dawn hours and bent its shutter and created a small opening using a heavy iron object.

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Four of the accused then left while a masked thief slipped inside through the gap.

CCTV footage shows the suspect entering the showroom at 4.50 am. He spent nearly 21 minutes inside and walked out at 5.11 am. In that short time, he lifted nearly 80 Vivo and Oppo mobile phones.

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Shop owner Yogesh said the gang took away mobile phones worth over Rs 30 lakh and Rs 15,000 from the counter.

He said a lot of phones were left untouched, signalling that the accused targeted costlier models. He said when he reached the shop in the morning, he found the staff waiting outside. A portion of the shutter looked slightly out of shape. The moment they stepped inside, he found expensive mobiles were stolen. He informed the Police Division 8 and the Ghumar Mandi police post about the theft.

The police took possession of the CCTV footage and are using it to identify the suspects and trace their escape route.

Inspector Amritpal Sharma, Station-House Officer (SHO), Division 8, said a probe is underway. “We have the CCTV footage and are working to identify the accused and the path they took to escape after the crime. The case will be solved soon,” he said.