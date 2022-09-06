Thieves strike again, seven vehicles stolen in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 5

Apparently, vehicle thieves had a free run in the city during the past couple of days as two trucks, four scooters and a motorcycle were reported stolen from different parts of the city on Sunday.

A Mitsubishi Canter truck (PB 11BY 9409) was stolen on the intervening night of September 3 and 4. Owner of the truck Sarbjit Singh, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, said he had parked the vehicle behind Vipin Dhaba in Kidwai Nagar on the night of September 3. However, the next morning it was missing.

Suman Rawat of New Ram Nagar, Giaspura, lodged a complaint with the police, saying that he had gone to his native village after parking his Tata-407 truck (PB 10II 8780) outside his house. When he returned on September 1, the truck was missing.

The police have registered cases in both incidents on Sunday.

In other incidents, a Honda Activa scooter (PB 10GX 4360) was reported stolen from Preet Nagar, a Honda Activa (PB 10EE 5169) parked outside Bhuriwala Mandir, Sham Singh Road, was found missing, a Honda Activa (PB 10FJ 5447) was stolen from Beantpura and another Honda Activa (PB 10HK 6851) parked in Kishore Nagar was reported stolen on Sunday.

On the basis of complaints filed by owners of the vehicles, the police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC on Sunday.

A Hero Splendor motorcycle (PB 10EM 8780) parked outside a house in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar was reported stolen. On the report lodged by Hardev Singh, a case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered on Sunday.