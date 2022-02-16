Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Thieves targeted the office of a courier company at Shimlapuri last night. The thieves decamped with Rs 1 lakh, digital video recorder of CCTV cameras, LCD and some packed courier items.

Owner of the Akash Ganga courier company Gopal Chand said on Monday night he locked his office at around 9 pm. On Tuesday morning one of the shopkeepers called and informed that main locks of the office were lying broken. When he reached the office, the entire office was found ransacked by the thieves.

The owner revealed that since DVR was also stolen by thieves, he could not check the footage of his office cameras. However the CCTV cameras of the nearby shop captured three motorcycle-borne thieves entering the office and fleeing on their motorcycle with cash and valuables.

The owner lodged a complaint at the Daresi police station. The police visited the courier office to conduct probe into the incident. The police said due to pitch dark in the area, the images captured by the CCTV cameras were not clear. Footage of other CCTV cameras was also being scanned by the police.