Thieves strike at farmhouse of retired judicial officer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

Thieves targeted the farmhouse of retired judicial officer Balwinder Singh Sandhu on Hambran road and decamped with a water motor pump, ceiling fan, taps of washroom, kitchen and some other electronic equipment.

Investigating officer ASI Resham Singh said the thieves had entered the farm house on March 11. After receiving a complaint, a case was registered against the unknown thieves and further investigation was launched to know the whereabouts of the suspects.

