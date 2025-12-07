Thieves strike Raja Tower through ventilator

Four floors of Raja Tower in Fountain Chowk, all except the ground floor, were robbed. Taranjit Chawla, owner, said he has rented out the ground floor to a firm that deals in gold. The remaining floors are being used by him. Chawla suspected the thieves entered from the first floor ventilator to steal gold and other valuables kept at the ground floor. They broke the main locks on all four floors and ransacked the almirahs.

