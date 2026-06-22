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Home / Ludhiana / Thieves take away gold, cash from Ludhiana bizman’s house

Thieves take away gold, cash from Ludhiana bizman’s house

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The Sarabha Nagar police registered a case and started a probe in the matter. File
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Thieves targeted the house of Rajinder Singh Pawan, a garment businessman from the Rajguru Nagar area in Ludhiana. The miscreants drugged three maids present in the house, rendering them unconscious, and fled with gold, cash and three watches.

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Rajinder had gone abroad with his family to celebrate his grandson’s birthday. While returning from the airport, they got to know about the incident.

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He said the miscreants mixed some sedative in food of the three maids in the house. As per the CCTV footage, the suspects entered the house around 10:55 pm. The effect of the sedative was so strong that the victims regained consciousness around 12:30 pm the next day.

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According to the FIR, driver Vicky and maid Rekha said some unidentified men had forcibly entered the house and gave them something to eat. Later, all maids were hospitalised.

The thieves also took away the DVR from CCTVs. However, other CCTV cameras in the area captured the two suspects.

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On the complaint of Rajinder, the Sarabha Nagar police registered a case and started a probe.

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