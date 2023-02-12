Thieves target doctor’s house in Ludhiana; decamp with jewellery, cash

Ludhiana, February 11
Thieves targeted a doctor’s house in Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, here, and decamped with jewellery, cash and other valuables. In his complaint filed with the police, 61-year-old Dr Ashok Kumar Goyal stated that after locking their house, he along with his wife had gone to Rajasthan on February 6.
After returning home on February 9, Dr Goyal found that the door lock was broke open by thieves. He said LED screens, gold jewellery, cash, and idols were missing from the house. After getting information about the theft, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. The police also checked CCTV footage during the investigation.
Investigating officer sub-inspector Prem Chand said three miscreants had been captured in CCTV cameras and efforts were on to trace the suspects.
It came to light that the suspects had remained inside the house for nearly two hours.
Prem Chand said a case under Sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Division Number 7 police station against unidentified persons.
