Thieves target jewellery shop in Ludhiana, decamp with ornaments, cash

Ludhiana, March 6

Thieves targeted a jewellery shop at Upkar Nagar here and decamped with ornaments and cash worth lakhs. The miscreants were captured in CCTV cameras installed at the shop.

The security alarm also went off when thieves were breaking open the safe of the shop. The owner after listening to the alarm at home, rushed to the shop.

Chintu Madaan, the owner of the jewellery shop, said when he was going to the shop, six thieves on two motorcycles were fleeing the spot.

“I rammed my car into one of their motorcycles to stop them. After three thieves fell on the road, me, along with my friends, captured two thieves while four managed to escape. The duo were then handed over to the police,” he said.

The jeweller said the incident occurred at around 3 am on Sunday. Six thieves broke open the shutter with some heavy iron rod and one entered the shop and decamped with Rs 40,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.60 lakh.

Investigating officer SI Jarnail Singh said two arrested thieves were identified as Soni of Sham Nagar and Suraj of Gill chowk. The remaining accused would be nabbed soon.

