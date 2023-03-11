Thieves target Judge's house, decamp with taps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

Thieves targeted the residence of an Additional District and Sessions Judge on Mall Road here and decamped with some taps.

The Police Division 8 yesterday registered a case against the unidentified thieves and launched a probe.

The complainant, Sardool Singh, gunman of Judge Ravdeep Hundal, in a statement to the police said the Judge resides in a kothi on Mall Road. He had gone to Chandigarh for a few days for holidays. When they returned on March 9, the entire house was found ransacked.

Senior police officials were informed about the incident and personnel from the police station concerned reached the scene for investigation.

“Though thieves had ransacked the entire house, they only decamped with taps and a geyser from the washroom. The police recorded the statement and launched a probe in the case,” the complainant said.

The theft at the house of a Judge on Mall Road has posed a challenge for the police. In fact, there are several residences of Judges on the road. After the incident, the police have increased patrolling in the area to prevent any such incident in future. — TNS