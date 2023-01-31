Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

After a theft occurred at a liquor vend that was sealed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Gill Chowk here recently, the police arrested four persons and claimed to have recovered eight bottles of liquor from their possession.

As many as 66 liquors vends of AS & Company, in which alleged drug smuggler Akshay Chabbra had reportedly invested money, were recently sealed by the NCB. The liquor shop at Gill Chowk was one of the sealed vends.

The four suspects have been identified as Deepak Rajput of Gill Chowk, Sunny Kumar, Abhishek of Dashmesh Nagar and Sahil Kumar of Loha Market, Ludhiana. Sub-inspector Dilabgh Rai said eight bottles of liquor and Rs 1,500 were recovered from them. The suspects had targeted the sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk.

The police took action after receiving a complaint from Harpreet Singh, an employee at AS and Company’s liquor vend. In his complaint, he alleged that some unidentified persons barged into the vend located at Gill Chowk after breaking open the shutter lock on the intervening night of January 28 and 29. He alleged that liquor bottles of different brands and some cash were stolen from the shop. When the police received information, they started investigation and arrested the suspects.

A case under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Division Number 6 police station.

Notably, a few days ago thieves had targeted a sealed liquor vend, which was also allegedly linked to ‘drug smuggler’ Akshay Chhabra, at Vishwakarma Chowk in Ludhiana. Later, two suspects were arrested for stealing liquor bottles and cash in the case.

