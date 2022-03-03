Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 2

In what appears to be signs of gradual retreat, the third Covid wave also seems to have started plateauing in Ludhiana district.

The active cases have dipped from all-time high of 8,563 on January 20 to mere 49 on March 2. Hospitalisation of Covid-infected patients has also touched as low as seven from as high as 259 on January 24 in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, official figures have revealed.

OFFICIALSPEAK The situation has been back to normal, but residents are advised to exercise utmost restraint and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid virus resurgence. Varinder Kumar Sharma, DC

No Covid patient is on ventilator in the district since February 27 after the lone critical case was taken off the life-support system following recovery. The number has come down from as high as 29 serious virus patients on ventilators in the district on January 28 and 29.

Ludhiana, which remained the worst-hit district in Punjab during the third Covid wave as well, had started witnessing the repercussions of the virus surge on January 1 when the count of active cases had crossed the 100-mark to touch 110 with 2 critical patients getting hospitalised.

The official figures compiled by the district administration, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the number of active cases and hospitalised patients had witnessed a sudden spurt from 110 active cases and two hospitalisations on January 1 to 144 active cases and three hospitalisations on January 2. The figures kept rising to 198 active cases and seven hospitalisations on January 3 to 294 active cases and nine hospitalisations on January 4, 490 and 22 on January 5; 776 and 26 on January 6; 1,097 and 33 on January 7; 1,651 and 39 on January 8; 2,143 and 41 on January 9; 2,143 and 41 on January 9; 2,931 and 58 on January 10; 3,572 and 69 on January 11; 4,256 and 72 on January 12; 4,870 and 83 on January 13; 5,756 and 96 on January 14; 6,478 and 110 on January 15; 7,113 and 118 on January 16; 7,348 and 127 on January 17; 7,584 and 151 on January 18; 8,185 and 175 on January 19; touching peak of 8,563 active cases and 177 hospitalisations on January 20; 8,020 and 191 on January 21; 7,676 and 236 on January 22; 7,368 and 232 on January 23; 6,993 and 259 on January 24; 6,571 and 244 on January 25; 5,884 and 246 on January 26; 5,278 and 245 on January 27; 4,480 and 230 on January 28; 3,928 and 206 on January 29; 3,496 and 204 on January 30; and 3,097 active cases and 218 hospitalisations on January 31.

The tally started receding in February with 2,812 active cases and 187 hospitalisations on February 1; 2,325 active cases and 172 hospitalisations on February 2; 2,059 and 155 on February 3; 1,745 and 145 on February 4; 1,541 and 131 on February 5; 1,231 and 128 on February 6; 1,027 and 116 on February 7; 864 and 96 on February 8; 777 and 86 on February 9; 670 and 65 on February 10; 535 and 52 on February 11; 384 and 48 on February 12; 325 and 48 on February 13; 281 and 37 on February 14; 267 and 26 on February 15; 232 and 27 on February 16; 179 and 24 on February 17; 179 and 18 on February 18; 160 and 13 on February 19; 147 and 11 on February 20; 131 and 10 on February 21; 113 and 15 on February 22; 97 and 17 on February 23; 90 and 13 on February 24; 77 and 13 on February 25; 69 and 11 on February 26; 58 and 10 on February 27; and 59 active cases and nine hospitalisations on February 28.

The situation continued to ease in March with the active cases coming down to 53 and hospitalisations declining to six on March 1, and 49 active cases and seven hospitalisations on March 2.

