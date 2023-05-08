Third-party audit finds quality control, financial flaws in road

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 7

The common belief that the much-touted ‘Smart City projects’ being executed in the city were impeccable in all aspects has been belied by the audit report of the Upgrade of ESI Road connecting Link Road and Pakhowal Road via Kochar Market.

The road work was executed by Somaya Infrastructure under the Smart City Mission at a cost of 2.83 crore.

As per information obtained from the Local Government Department, Punjab, by RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal, a third-party techno-financial audit of the road upgrade project, conducted by WAPCOS — a consultancy firm hired by the state government to oversee Smart City Mission projects in the city, has pointed out certain glaring technical, quality-control, financial and procedural lapses.

The points raised by the consultants in the techno-financial audit were conveyed to the CEO of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) by the Vigilance cell of the Local Government Department, Punjab, vide their letter dated October 12, 2022, for remedial action. The LSCL management has been directed to seek remedial action from the construction agency as per terms and conditions of the work order and subsequent agreement signed with the construction agency.

As per the audit report, the major shortcomings in the project include work not completed within stipulated time (February 2022) and no record of time extension granted to agency. Further, no damages for delay imposed on agency. No insurance cover provided to cover liability period responsibility. Mandatory laboratory not set up on site for quality-control. Performance bank guarantee deficient in amount and does not cover period beyond defect liability. Wet mix as a sub base has been used instead of lean concrete 1:18:16 and no approval sought for change from competent authority. Stone dust was used under the paver block instead of coarse sand and the silt content in bedding sand seemed to be higher than permissible limit. During checking at three points, thickness of bedding sand was found between 20 to 25 mm against stipulated specification of 40 mm. Test results of 80 mm thick interlocking tiles from an NABL-accredited laboratory not provided. Caution boards and display boards of details of project not provided on site. Excess charges paid for malba (debris) carriage.

The other flaws include unauthorised change of material used and payment made for the same without approval from the competent authority. Difference in specifications of material used at site and charged in the bill and unauthorised payment for the same. Payment for 57 road gulley (RG) chambers without approval from the competent authority and difference in actual and charged measurement of RG chambers.

The LSCL management has been directed by the Vigilance cell of the Local Government Department to withhold payment of questionable item/works and make recovery of excess amount if payment already made in full/part to the agency. Further, directions have been issued to fix responsibility of officials who had allowed change in quality, specification of material, erratic measurement on site and inflated rates allowed for the execution of the project.

