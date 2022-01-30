This Akali bastion headed for multi-cornered contest

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 29

Dakha, which has remained a stronghold of the Parkash Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), is in for a multi-cornered contest this time. Earlier, it was mostly a direct fight or triangular contest during the past two elections. New entrants have made the electoral battle multi-cornered from the rural seat for the Assembly polls this time.

Now, the two-time SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali is pitted against the main Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) new face Dr KNS Kang, the Congress nominee, Sandeep Singh Sandhu, who had unsuccessfully fought the 2019 bypoll from here, first-timer Damanjeet Singh Mohi from former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), supported by the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and another new face Harpreet Singh Makhu of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP), which has forged an alliance with the newly-formed another farmers’ outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM).

Ayali, 47, who is contesting his fourth Assembly election, having won two out of the three in the past, is promising better health, education, employment and sports facilities in the area. He said, “Unemployment will be tackled on a priority basis, if the SAD is voted to power in the state.” Ayali had won his maiden election in 2012 and had lost in 2017 to AAP’s Harvinder Singh Phoolka, whose resignation had necessitated the bypoll in 2019, which Ayali had won.

Dr Kang, 56, who is an academician and contesting his maiden election, said bringing about a change in what he alleged as the “corrupt” system and forming an upright government in the state was his main poll plank. He has been an ardent supporter of the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who had stayed at his home during visit to Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections.

Sandhu, 52, who remained political secretary to former CM Capt Amarinder, is seeking votes on the basis of his performance in the constituency. He is contesting his second election after losing his maiden 2019 bypoll from here. He was re-nominated by the Congress even after his former boss Capt Amarinder quit the party and formed his own party PLC.

Mohie, 45, who is fighting his maiden election, is seeking votes for forming the BJP-led government in the state to ensure overall development of Punjab with the help of the ruling dispensation at the Centre. He claimed that Captain Amarinder Singh had fulfilled 93 per cent of the poll promises while alleging that the incumbent Congress government failed to deliver.

Makhu, 40, is also seeking votes for bringing about change and throwing out traditional political parties that had been ruling the state in the past.

In 2019 bypoll, Ayali had trounced Sandhu by a margin of 14,672 votes by polling 66,297 votes, which accounted for 50.3 per cent vote share, against 51,625 votes, constituting 39.17 per cent of the total votes polled, secured by his nearest rival. All other nine candidates, including the AAP’s new face Amandeep Singh Mohie, who had got mere 2,804 votes, and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) nominee Sukhdev Singh Chak, who had polled 8,441 votes, had lost their security deposits while 642 voters had opted for “none of the above” (NOTA).

In 2017, Phoolka had defeated then sitting MLA Ayali by a narrow margin of 4,169 votes. While Major Singh Bhaini of the Congress had got 28,571 votes all other six nominees, including the BSP’s Jaswinder Singh, had lost their security deposits. As many as 981 voters had opted for NOTA.

While the SAD had so far represented this seat for nine times since its inception in 1967, the Congress had won from here thrice and the AAP once.

Candidatespeak

PUNJAB POLL 2022

The winners

Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD): 2019, 2012

Harvinder Singh Phoolka (AAP): 2017

Darshan Singh Shivalik (SAD): 2007

Malkiat Singh Dakha (Congress): 2002, 1992

Bikramjit Singh (SAD): 1997

Basant Singh (SAD): 1985, 1980, 1972, 1969

Charanjit Singh (SAD): 1977

J Singh (Congress): 1967

We will create new job avenues to tackle un-employment on a priority basis. Our focus on improving health, education and sports facilities will continue in future. — Manpreet Singh Ayali, SAD MLA

We will change the present corrupt system in the state. We will form an upright government to replicate the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi model of governance in Punjab. — Dr KNS Kang, AAP

I’m seeking votes on the basis of my performance in the past years, besides propagating my vision and plans for the area in the times to come. — Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Congress

We will ensure overall development in the state with the Centre’s help and bring back the pro-people ruling dispensation led by Capt Amarinder Singh. — Damanjit Singh Mohie, PLC

We will ensure betterment and welfare of all sections of society, especially farmers, labourers and industrialists. Will fight against the rampant drug menace and bring small industries to generate more jobs in the state. — Harpreet Singh Makhu, SSP