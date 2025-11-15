This Class IV student of Ludhiana village finds joy in colours on canvas

In a quiet corner of Smart School, Moti Nagar, Class IV student Aradhya finds her joy —not in gadgets or games, but in the gentle swirl of colours across canvas. Her love for painting is not just a hobby, it’s a language through which she expresses hope, strength and imagination.

From scenes of village life to powerful depictions of women empowerment and the girl child, Aradhya’s artwork speaks with a maturity beyond her years. “Whenever I get free time, I paint,” she says with a shy smile. “It makes me happy. I feel like I can tell stories without using words.”

Recognising her passion early on, principal Sukhdir Sekhon took a decisive step: Arranging professional art classes to help Aradhya refine her skills. “Art is not just decoration — it’s expression,” he shares. “When we saw Aradhya’s natural flair, we knew we had to nurture it. Every child deserves a space where his talent can grow.”

Under the guidance of trained mentors, Aradhya’s strokes have become more confident, her themes more layered. Yet, her spirit remains untouched — playful, curious and deeply empathetic.

“I love painting girls going to school, mothers working hard and nature,” she says. “I want people to feel something when they see my paintings.”

Her teachers describe her as focussed and imaginative, often lost in thoughts before translating her ideas on to paper. Her classmates admire her dedication, and her paintings have begun to feature in school exhibitions and local events.

What makes Aradhya’s journey remarkable is not just her talent, but the ecosystem that believed in her. At a time when academic scores often overshadow creativity, Smart School, Moti Nagar, has shown how nurturing arts can empower young minds.

“We’ve tried shaping her way to do it with elan and skill,” says principal Sekhon. “But the soul of her art — that’s all hers.”

As Aradhya continues to paint her way to glory, her story becomes a gentle reminder: When children are given the tools to dream, they create worlds that inspire us all.

