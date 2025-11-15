DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / This Class IV student of Ludhiana village finds joy in colours on canvas

This Class IV student of Ludhiana village finds joy in colours on canvas

Student of Smart School, Moti Nagar

article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:27 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aradhya with her painting.
Advertisement

In a quiet corner of Smart School, Moti Nagar, Class IV student Aradhya finds her joy —not in gadgets or games, but in the gentle swirl of colours across canvas. Her love for painting is not just a hobby, it’s a language through which she expresses hope, strength and imagination.

Advertisement

From scenes of village life to powerful depictions of women empowerment and the girl child, Aradhya’s artwork speaks with a maturity beyond her years. “Whenever I get free time, I paint,” she says with a shy smile. “It makes me happy. I feel like I can tell stories without using words.”

Advertisement

Recognising her passion early on, principal Sukhdir Sekhon took a decisive step: Arranging professional art classes to help Aradhya refine her skills. “Art is not just decoration — it’s expression,” he shares. “When we saw Aradhya’s natural flair, we knew we had to nurture it. Every child deserves a space where his talent can grow.”

Advertisement

Under the guidance of trained mentors, Aradhya’s strokes have become more confident, her themes more layered. Yet, her spirit remains untouched — playful, curious and deeply empathetic.

“I love painting girls going to school, mothers working hard and nature,” she says. “I want people to feel something when they see my paintings.”

Advertisement

Her teachers describe her as focussed and imaginative, often lost in thoughts before translating her ideas on to paper. Her classmates admire her dedication, and her paintings have begun to feature in school exhibitions and local events.

What makes Aradhya’s journey remarkable is not just her talent, but the ecosystem that believed in her. At a time when academic scores often overshadow creativity, Smart School, Moti Nagar, has shown how nurturing arts can empower young minds.

“We’ve tried shaping her way to do it with elan and skill,” says principal Sekhon. “But the soul of her art — that’s all hers.”

As Aradhya continues to paint her way to glory, her story becomes a gentle reminder: When children are given the tools to dream, they create worlds that inspire us all.

wuw

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts