This doc is fifth richest in Punjab among Independents

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 27

Dr Rupinder Kumar (64), an Independent candidate, contesting Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana is the richest among 26 candidates fighting as Independents from the constituency, the fifth richest among the Independents from across the state and the third richest among all 43 candidates from Ludhiana.

As per the data, Dr Rupinder owns assets amounting to Rs 6.64 crore, that include moveable assets worth Rs 3.43 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 3.21 crore. The richest candidate in Ludhiana is Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from the Congress who owns assets of over Rs 17.72 crore, including moveable assets worth Rs 7.92 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 9.79 crore. The Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi is the second richest with assets worth Rs 8.77 crore, including moveable assets worth over Rs 1.07 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 7.70 crore.

Talking to The Tribune here on Monday, Dr Rupinder Kumar, who is contesting the polls for the first time, said the foremost issue he would rake up if becomes a Member of Parliament would be of the Buddha Nullah, polluted waters of which lead to multiple water-borne disease outbreaks every year. “I have seen several General Elections, candidates of major parties make big promises to put a check on pollution in the nullah, but no one performs after winning the elections. If I get a chance to represent my constituency in the Parliament, I will ensure Buddha Nullah is cleaned by bringing in special legal provisions and substantial budget,” added Dr Rupinder.

Running his clinic in Salem Tabri, the doctor was seen acquainting every patient about his candidature and development model for the industrial hub. Dr Rupinder even distributes pamphlets to clients visiting his clinic.

The doctor said, in order to improve the environment, he would also ensure extensive plantation of trees around the city, especially in industrial areas where factories emit copious amounts of particulate matter. He added if for the sake of any construction project, trees are axed, he would ensure that atleast 10 times more trees are planted in replacement.

