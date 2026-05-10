This Mother’s Day, celebrating mom’s love & shared memories

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, bakeries across the city are busy frosting special cakes and florists are tying up fragrant bouquets. The city’s markets hum with anticipation, each gift a token of gratitude for the women who shaped lives with quiet resilience.

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Every bakery in town has rolled out trays of themed delights, rich chocolate drizzles, pastel frosting and heart-shaped confections, all crafted to echo the warmth of a mother’s embrace. Counters gleam with special Mother’s Day cakes and florists are working tirelessly to bind fragrant bouquets to be presented as symbols of gratitude.

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“Every day is Mother’s Day,” says Sakshi Garg as she smiles, adding: “But well… I don’t mind getting pampered on this day. My kids shower me with gifts, cakes and flowers and I love it.”

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For many, the celebration stretches across continents. Jyoti Gill, who lives in Canada, never misses sending flowers to her mother back here. “My mom is a single mother and I can’t forget how she sold her gold to send me to Canada to pursue better prospects. Soon, she will be living with me here. Till then, I send her favourite, sunflowers.”

For Anisa, this year is special as it is her first Mother’s Day. “Motherhood has changed me. I understand the real meaning of love. My mom used to say I would only understand it after becoming a mother myself.”

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Yet, amid all the cheer, there are quieter corners. In old-age homes, mothers wait for visits that seldom come. A resident voices her anguish: “This is just a marketing gimmick. Posting on social media and sending gifts is not Mother’s Day. Take care of her like she took care of you when you were a child. She needs you.”