icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / This Mother’s Day, celebrating mom’s love & shared memories

This Mother’s Day, celebrating mom’s love & shared memories

Bakeries across Ludhiana are busy frosting special cakes and florists are tying up fragrant bouquets

article_Author
Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women cut a cake to celebrate Mother’s Day in Ludhiana on Saturday. Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

With Mother’s Day on Sunday, bakeries across the city are busy frosting special cakes and florists are tying up fragrant bouquets. The city’s markets hum with anticipation, each gift a token of gratitude for the women who shaped lives with quiet resilience.

Advertisement

Every bakery in town has rolled out trays of themed delights, rich chocolate drizzles, pastel frosting and heart-shaped confections, all crafted to echo the warmth of a mother’s embrace. Counters gleam with special Mother’s Day cakes and florists are working tirelessly to bind fragrant bouquets to be presented as symbols of gratitude.

Advertisement

“Every day is Mother’s Day,” says Sakshi Garg as she smiles, adding: “But well… I don’t mind getting pampered on this day. My kids shower me with gifts, cakes and flowers and I love it.”

Advertisement

For many, the celebration stretches across continents. Jyoti Gill, who lives in Canada, never misses sending flowers to her mother back here. “My mom is a single mother and I can’t forget how she sold her gold to send me to Canada to pursue better prospects. Soon, she will be living with me here. Till then, I send her favourite, sunflowers.”

For Anisa, this year is special as it is her first Mother’s Day. “Motherhood has changed me. I understand the real meaning of love. My mom used to say I would only understand it after becoming a mother myself.”

Advertisement

Yet, amid all the cheer, there are quieter corners. In old-age homes, mothers wait for visits that seldom come. A resident voices her anguish: “This is just a marketing gimmick. Posting on social media and sending gifts is not Mother’s Day. Take care of her like she took care of you when you were a child. She needs you.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts