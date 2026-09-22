This year’s PU Youth Fest not a talent contest, but ‘festival of togetherness’

More than just a contest of talent, this year’s Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival is being projected as a festival of togetherness. The four-day Panjab University Youth festival for Ludhiana Zone-2 is being hosted by Malwa College, Bondli, Samrala from October 6 to 9 on the theme “Beyond Competition: A Celebration of Creativity and Togetherness.”

The theme has generated buzz among colleges as it seeks to redefine the very purpose of youth festivals — from winning trophies to sharing creativity.

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Explaining the thought behind the theme, Director, Youth Welfare Department, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Sukhjinder Rishi expressed that it was a matter of concern that the youth festivals were being seen only through the prism of trophies and positions.

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“The younger generation is already under immense pressure. Cut-throat competition is taking a heavy toll on their lives. The tragedy is that the festivals, which are meant to be celebrated, have become battlegrounds of stress and rivalry,” the director opined.

“This year we wish to send a clear message to the competing colleges and participating students that the stage is not just for winning, but for sharing and learning. It is high time we start looking beyond trophies and rediscover the joy of togetherness and creativity. Moreover, real creativity blossoms only when the fear of judgment goes,” he added.

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Principal of the hosts, Malwa College, Bondli, Samrala, Dinesh Sharma shared, “With 28 colleges and over 500 student artistes expected to participate in 67 to 68 categories, ranging from bhangra, giddha, theatre, music to literary and fine arts events, our college is set to host a festival that may not just declare winners, but will certainly celebrate youth,” the principal said.

“Our faculty and students designed the logo as interlocked chains in blue, teal, green, pink and yellow — symbolising different colleges and different art forms holding each other. Inside, the figure with arms raised shows the joy of youth, while the icons represent music, dance, theatre and fine arts as one family. The green leaves and sparkles show growth and celebration,” he shared.

Principals of participating colleges and contingent in-charges have also welcomed this year’s theme. Sarvjeet Kaur Brar, principal, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, expressed that this theme was the need of the hour. “In the race for trophies, we forget that youth festivals were started to build character and cultural grounding. “Beyond Competition’ will allow students to perform without anxiety,” she uttered.

“Students get so focused on the prize that they forget to enjoy the process. This theme gives us as teachers a beautiful tool to tell them - go, perform, make friends and learn from other colleges. I have been taking teams for years; I see more magic backstage than on stage. Students share makeup, exchange folk songs, and help each other drape dupattas. This theme officially recognises that spirit,” opined Dr. Kamal Rai, Contingent In-charge of Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kottan.

Dr. Nirmal Jaura, former Director of the Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University viewed, “In my 30 years, I have seen students crying backstage after losing by one mark. This year’s theme is definitely healing. Togetherness is the true Punjabi spirit of Sanjha Punjab. When a student from one college helps another tie his pagri before bhangra, that is the real youth festival.”

Retired Principal Jaswant Singh Gill, however, feels that the theme “Beyond Competition” is contradictory as a Youth Festival is by nature a competition with team and individual events. “In my experience, participating teams are rarely satisfied with the judgements, and the credentials of judges are often questioned. To truly achieve the objective of this theme, there should be no competition, no awards and no prizes - only performances. This will allow participants to genuinely appreciate creativity and togetherness beyond competition,” he said.

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