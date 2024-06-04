Those wasting water will be penalised: MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Ludhiana district continues to reel under the intense heatwave conditions. Today the maximum temperature recorded by India Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, was 44.1°C while the minimum was 29°C.

Weather is expected to remain hot and dry with possibility of gusty winds over Ludhiana during the next 24 hours.

Agriculture experts from Punjab Agricultural University have advised the farmers to sow seeds in polythene bags to fill gaps in cotton fields. For this, three-week-old nursery grown in 4” X 6” polythene bags filled with 1:1 mixture of soil and FYM can be transplanted. The first irrigation should be given four to six weeks after sowing and the subsequent ones at an interval of two or three weeks.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has appealed to the residents to conserve water this summer.

Stating that combined efforts are required to save water, the MC officials said the civic body would be forced to take action against violators and the water connections of stubborn violators can also be snapped.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has appealed to the people not to wash scooters, cars, courtyards and balconies, to watch overflow of coolers, terrace tanks, etc, and to get any leakage in pipelines repaired immediately. Watering lawns with pipe is allowed only after 5 pm.

“Those found wasting water and indulging in activities listed above will be fined Rs 1,000 and if the defaulter is found indulging in wasting water again, then a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed and on the third occasion, the water connection will be disconnected and will only be reinstated after a fine of Rs 5,000 is deposited,” added Rishi.

