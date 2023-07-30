Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 29

A tearful adieu was today given to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. His last rites were performed at the Model Town Extension crematorium where people from all walks of life came to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Huge rush was witnessed and the body of the singer was brought in a vehicle loaded with flowers with his huge pictures on it. His final journey started from his home around 1:30 pm and after covering a distance of five kilometres it reached the crematorium at 2:15 pm where his songs were playing in the backdrop.

Folk singer Muhammad Sadiq said they had lost a gem too early. “He came to meet me few days before he got admitted and nobody imagined this would happen,” he said.

Writer and poet Surjit Patar, who was also present there, said that the void created by him in the music industry cannot be filled. Nobody thought he would leave too early.

Another folk singer Pammi Bai said he was like a brother to him. “His was an untimely death. This was not the time to go. There was much more to be done that we had planned together in music,” he added.

Shinda breathed his last on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he was receiving treatment and was on ventilator. He was brought to the hospital in a critical state and later slipped into coma and his condition deteriorated by kidney failure.

He hailed from Chhoti Ayali village and had many hit numbers to his name like, “Jatt Jeona Maur”, “Truck Balliye”, etc.