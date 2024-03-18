Thousands from district appear for NILP exam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Thousands from various corners of the district today gathered at their respective centres to appear for the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) exam today. Starting from those of 15 years of age to the octogenarians, the test was taken by thousands.

According to available information, over 6,000 persons, including minors, old men and women, appeared for the exam at different centres in the district. The Education Department had designated around 320 government schools as centres for test.

What is nilp? This new Central Government sponsored scheme, ‘New India Literacy Programme’ (NILP) is being implemented during the five years from the financial years 2022-23 to 2026-27 with a financial outlay of around Rs 1,030 crore of which, Rs 700 crore is the Centre’s and Rs 337.90 crore is the state’s share.

The scheme aims to cover a target 5 crore non-literates in the 15 years and above age group. The scheme has five components: Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Critical Life Skills, Vocational Skills Development, Basic Education and Continuing Education. The scheme is based on volunteerism for teaching and learning. Volunteers can is register through a mobile app

Hundreds of volunteer teachers were present when the exams were conducted. On being asked, one of the volunteers, Rachna, said she had taught four persons at Jagraon and it was her duty to get them to the examination centre to take the exam. “We are the volunteers, and to make them literates we have really worked hard, and today was the test of what they had learnt from us. Not all know about the centres, some do not have the resources to reach them, so we brought them here and will be around till the exam gets over,” added Rachna.

