Thrashing of Dalit child for ‘entering’ farmer’s fields: Day after arrest, Moranwali village becomes centre of political activity

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 3

A day after the suspect farmer was arrested for thrashing a Dalit child for allegedly entering the former’s fields, the Moranwali village of Ahmedgarh subdivision has become the centre of activity for political leaders and office-bearers of social organisations.

Though the suspect, identified as Gurbir Singh of Kakrala village in Patiala district, has been arrested by the police, protesters have started demanding addition of more sections of the IPC in the FIR.

Office-bearers and activists of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Kisan Mazdoor Lok Andolan, MGNREGA Adhikar Andolan, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), SAD (Samyukt), Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have been shuttling between the Dalit colony at Moranwali village and the Civil Hospitals at Malerkotla and Sangrur to express their sympathies with the victim’s family.

Former legislator Tarsem Singh Jodhan, Om Parkash, Charanjit Singh Himanyupura, Parkash Singh Hissowal, Gurdip Singh Chaupdara, Zora Singh Cheema and Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission members Poonam Kangra and Chandreshwar Singh Cherry Mohi are among those who claimed that their efforts had resulted in the registration of a case against the suspect.

The protesters have also sought action against the accomplices of the suspect and the silent spectators at the scene. They have urged the administration to ensure that the poor and downtrodden of the village are not victimised by farmers for taking a stand against the suspect.

“We fail to understand how even after seven decades of getting freedom, human beings are forced to live like beasts,” Tarsem Jodhan said, regretting that the grandmother of the victim was scared that they would be forced to leave the village if the case was taken to a conclusive end.

Jodhan added that the DSP had assured that the names of the accomplices of the suspect would be added in the case after recording statements.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the Ahmedgarh police had initiated action in the case immediately after receiving a complaint on Wednesday. “Nobody involved in the case will be spared,” Sidhu said.

Raj Kaur, a Dalit labourer woman of Moranwali village, had alleged that her grandson Simran (13) was brutally thrashed by suspect Gurbir Singh on January 27 when he was playing with friend Sonu (14) near the fields of the suspect.

Having received information on Wednesday, the Ahmedgarh Sadar police had registered a case and arrested the suspect when he was trying to leave the area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Complainant fearing retribution: Former MLA

Former legislator Tarsem Singh Jodhan said the grandmother of the victim, who is also the complainant in the case, fears that her family would be forced to leave the village if the case was taken to a conclusive end.