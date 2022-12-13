Threat call to scribe: Raikot police initiate probe

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, December 12

The Raikot police have initiated a probe into an incident in which an unidentified caller from the United States had threatened to eliminate Santokh Singh Gill, a reporter with Punjabi Tribune.

The development comes after a delegation of journalists, led by Jaswant Singh Heran, met IG Kaustubh Sharma and Ludhiana (rural) SSP Harjit Singh to demand action in the case.

Outfits working for the rights of journalists have also urged the state government and Punjab DGP to ensure the safety of the lives of mediapersons facing threats from antisocial forces.

The need for intervention by the police arose after an unidentified caller allegedly made threat calls to social activist and Punjabi Tribune reporter Santokh Gill, who had recently raised the issue of alleged misuse of ID cards issued by certain kisan unions for availing waivers at the toll plazas of the state.

Balwinder Singh Jammu and Balbir Singh Jandu, the chairman and the president, respectively, of the Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists’ Union, said the organisation had taken a serious notice of the incident.

“We have urged Punjab DGP to initiate action against the antisocial elements behind the call,” the duo said.

Gill had recently highlighted the issue of the alleged misuse of ID cards issued by various kisan unions for availing waivers at the toll plazas of the state. Perturbed over the expose, the office-bearers of certain outfits had threatened to burn effigies of the reporter and organise dharnas in front of his residence and office.

A committee headed by senior journalist Jaspal Singh Heran was yet to draft a formula to resolve the issue amicably when an unidentified caller from America threatened to eliminate Gill on Sunday afternoon.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said a DDR was being registered in connection with the receipt of a call from a US-based number on the mobile phone of Harpreet Singh Sidhu, an associate of Gill.

“Though we are yet to ascertain the identity of the caller, we will focus our investigation on the sequence of events leading to the threat call from USA,” Dhindsa said, maintaining that the safety of everyone concerned would not be compromised at any cost.

