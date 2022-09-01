 Threat calls: Man alleges inaction : The Tribune India

in brief

Threat calls: Man alleges inaction

Threat calls: Man alleges inaction

A Basti Jodhewal-based resident, Sahil Bansal, alleged police inaction over his over-a-month-long pending complaint. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A Basti Jodhewal-based resident, Sahil Bansal, alleged police inaction over his over-a-month-long pending complaint. The complainant, who is a marketing professional, said he was getting regular threat calls from some unidentified persons who posed themselves as gangsters and he had also submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police (CP). However, police officials to whom probe was assigned by the CP were not taking any action, he alleged. Sahil said his family had property disputes with some people of Basti Jodhewal and they were behind the threat calls. “We have been visiting offices of police officials but nobody is taking action. If anything happens to me or my father, police officials should be held responsible,” he said.TNS

Eight sewerage connections cut

Ludhiana: The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday disconnected eight sewerage connections of properties whose owners failed to pay pending water supply and sewerage charges to the civic body. MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said the drive was carried out in Ward 39 under the MC’s Zone C today. The drive will continue and action would be taken against defaulters failing to deposit water supply and sewerage charges to the civic body, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Punjab

Ministerial home to go, Harsimrat Badal allotted Lodi Estate bungalow

3
Punjab

14 AAP leaders appointed as head of boards, corporations in Punjab; see full list

4
Trending

Watch: Trending song Kala Chashma written by Kapurthala cop becomes instant cult with people across the world making reels, lyricist reacts

5
Diaspora

'This ain't India': Indian-American racially abused by compatriot in California

6
Punjab

After severely deficient monsoon in Punjab and Haryana during August, forecast for subdued rainfall activity this week

7
Himachal

Himachal Congress gives 10 guarantees to woo electorate ahead of assembly polls

8
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

9
Nation

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away; President, PM offer condolences

10
Delhi

AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Don't Miss

View All
Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Punjab youth bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post
Trending

Punjab youth Kuwar Amritbir Singh bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots
Entertainment

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

Top News

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward on fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim

The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

Final-year MBBS student at Delhi medical college hangs herself in hostel

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, six held for cheating foreign citizens

Protesting against land acquisition, Manesar farmers seek permission for mass suicide

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

18 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Four Punjab Agricultural University wheat varieties to be released across nation

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib