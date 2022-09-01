Threat calls: Man alleges inaction

Ludhiana: A Basti Jodhewal-based resident, Sahil Bansal, alleged police inaction over his over-a-month-long pending complaint. The complainant, who is a marketing professional, said he was getting regular threat calls from some unidentified persons who posed themselves as gangsters and he had also submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police (CP). However, police officials to whom probe was assigned by the CP were not taking any action, he alleged. Sahil said his family had property disputes with some people of Basti Jodhewal and they were behind the threat calls. “We have been visiting offices of police officials but nobody is taking action. If anything happens to me or my father, police officials should be held responsible,” he said.TNS
Eight sewerage connections cut
Ludhiana: The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday disconnected eight sewerage connections of properties whose owners failed to pay pending water supply and sewerage charges to the civic body. MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said the drive was carried out in Ward 39 under the MC’s Zone C today. The drive will continue and action would be taken against defaulters failing to deposit water supply and sewerage charges to the civic body, he said.
