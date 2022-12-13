Threat of high-tension wires looms overhead here

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 12

Despite several tragedies wherein victims died of electrocution after coming into contact with high-tension electric cables in different parts of the city, neither these cables were removed nor the construction of buildings under such wires stopped.

Residents of Guru Bagh Colony, Dhandari Khurd, Makkar Colony, Haibowal, Salem Tabri, Tajpur Road, Ishwar Colony, Baba Mukand Singh Nagar, Daba Road, and several other areas have been demanding the government to get these wires shifted from their areas to avert the mishaps.

Questions are being raised over the role of the Municipal Corporation and PSPCL for failing to stop the building constructions in the areas near or under such high-tension wires in the past.

A resident of Guru Bagh Colony on Chandigarh Road, Jagjeet Singh Mann, said they had been demanding from the PSPCL and the government to remove the wires from the colony for over the past one decade but to no avail. Three incidents had taken place in the colony when victims had died of electrocution after coming in contact with these wires in the past. But, the wires have not been removed.

“In the affected areas, the plots under or near the high tension wires were often sold out at lower rates by the dealers or colonisers concerned to the people. Neither the wires were removed nor new constructions were stopped in such areas. Thus, the chances of more fatal mishaps can’t be ignored,” Mann added.

In 2018, three workers got electrocuted when they were applying plaster on the wall of a building in New Punjabi Bagh on Tibba Road. Besides, four persons had electrocuted after they came in contact with high-tension wires in Ishwar Colony of Focal Point when they were attending a birthday party a few years ago. Similar tragedies had happened on Tajpur Road and other affected areas too.

When the buildings were being constructed under such cables, the MC, the PSPCL, or others departments concerned took no concrete steps to stop the construction. Notably, most of the people who have got their houses constructed under such cables are poor.

A dweller at Tajpur Road said, “We have spent our life-time savings to buy the plot and construct our home. However, the high-tension wires pose a threat to us. We want the government should remove the wires from the residential area,” he added.

A BJP leader and former councillor, Inderjit Aggarwal, said the government must take measures to get these wires removed from residential areas for the safety of the people.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the old high-tension cables were passing for a long time at many areas but buildings were later constructed under such cables there. These wires can be shifted if the estimated shifting amount as per government rules is deposited. He, however, said they can give some relaxation but the remaining charges for shifting of wires would have to be deposited by the persons concerned.