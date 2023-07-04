Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

A 46-year-old man, who was walking near Sector 32 on Chandigarh Road, here, on Sunday morning, targeted by three miscreants armed with weapons who forcefully took away Rs 1,500 from him.

As the victim raised an alarm, bystanders gathered in an attempt to catch the miscreants. However, one of the culprits pointed a pistol at the people, threatening them to stay away. Afterwards, the suspects left their motorcycle at the scene and managed to flee.

According to Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sector 32, on Chandigarh Road, the incident occurred around 5:35 am on Sunday. He was on a morning walk from Police Colony Road towards Sector 32 when three persons on a motorcycle approached him. He alleged that the suspects armed with a sharp weapon thrashed him before snatching Rs 1,500 from his pocket. On raising the alarm, some people came to him but one of the miscreants pointed a pistol at them. They attempted to start their motorcycle but encountered difficulties due to which they left it at the scene and escaped.

A case under Sections 379-B(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified suspects at the Division Number 7 police station. The police have seized their motorcycle.

