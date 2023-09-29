Three arrested for extorting money from social worker

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The police yesterday arrested a man who extorted money from a social worker on the pretext of doing welfare of cows by posing as a policeman. His two accomplices were also nabbed.

The suspects have been identified as Harvir Singh of Ramgarh, Mukesh Kumar Mishra, alias Dablu, of Ranchi Colony, and Badal Kumar of Ramgarh. The police seized three mobile phones, Rs 15,000 in cash and a Ford Endeavour (bearing registration no. PB10CN0014) from the trio.

ACP (Crime) Gurpreet Singh said action was taken on the complaint of a social worker who works for the welfare of cows, Lakhbir Singh of Sangrur.

The complainant said he had received a WhatsApp call and the profile picture of the caller was of some police official. The suspect said he also works for the welfare of cows.

Lakhbir thought some policeman was calling him. The suspect asked me to send Rs 50,000 on GPay but I only sent Rs 4,000. Later, I started receiving threatening calls from different mobile numbers and callers were demanding Rs 50,000 in cash. Facing threats, I sent Rs 27,000 more to the suspects,” the complainant alleged.

The ACP said the suspects were identified and arrested by the police during investigation on Wednesday. Further probe was launched to inquire if the suspects had extorted money from other persons in a similar way.