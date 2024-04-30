Three arrested for snatching attempt

Ludhiana, April 29
Three persons were caught allegedly attempting to snatch a mobile phone and a chain from a resident of the city. The suspects, Mohammad Anas, Mohammad Kasim, and Mohammad Sahib, of New Puneet Nagar, were later handed over to the police.
The complainant, Jai Ram, of Mahatama Colony, Tibba Road, alleged that he was going to his shop when the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, approached him near a garbage dumpsite on Tibba Road. The trio, by flashing a sharp weapon, attempted to snatch his mobile phone and chain he was wearing.
He alleged that the suspects were apprehended with the support of the public and handed over to the police.
A case under Sections 379-B, 511, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against them at the Tibba police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...