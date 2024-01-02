Three arrested for theft

Ludhiana, January 1
Days after a theft occurred in Partap Colony on 33-feet-Road in Mundian Kalan, the police have arrested three suspects, including a minor, and recovered the stolen items.
One of the accused has been identified as Aneesh Goswami (19) of Paramjit Colony in Mundian Kalan. Following the theft, the perpetrators reportedly sold the stolen items to a scrap dealer identified as Happy (25) of Bhamian Kalan.
According to a police official, the burglary took place at Amandeep Singh’s residence in Partap Colony on the night of December 20 and 21. The stolen items included a laptop, Rs 15,000 in cash, AC copper pipes, and a mobile phone.
On January 1, Surjit Singh, chowki in-charge, Mundian Kalan, arrested two persons, including the minor and Aneesh, allegedly involved in the theft. Later, Happy was also been arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...