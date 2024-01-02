Three arrested for theft

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

Days after a theft occurred in Partap Colony on 33-feet-Road in Mundian Kalan, the police have arrested three suspects, including a minor, and recovered the stolen items.

One of the accused has been identified as Aneesh Goswami (19) of Paramjit Colony in Mundian Kalan. Following the theft, the perpetrators reportedly sold the stolen items to a scrap dealer identified as Happy (25) of Bhamian Kalan.

According to a police official, the burglary took place at Amandeep Singh’s residence in Partap Colony on the night of December 20 and 21. The stolen items included a laptop, Rs 15,000 in cash, AC copper pipes, and a mobile phone.

On January 1, Surjit Singh, chowki in-charge, Mundian Kalan, arrested two persons, including the minor and Aneesh, allegedly involved in the theft. Later, Happy was also been arrested.