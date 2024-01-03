Three arrested in snatching, theft cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

The police have arrested three persons in two cases related to alleged snatching and theft. In the first incident, the police arrested a man, Charanjit Singh, of New Gurnam Nagar on Jassian Road.

Investigating officer Charan Singh claimed that after receiving a tip-off about the suspect, who was allegedly involved in theft and snatching incidents, he was arrested from Jassian Road, here.

He said the police seized three mobiles, one sharp weapon and a motorcycle without registration number plate from his possession. A case under Sections 379 and 379-B had been registered against the suspect at the Salem Tabri police station on Monday.

In the other case, two persons were arrested. They were identified as Sakiv Ahmed of Mayapuri on Tibba Road and Raman Upadhya of Ramesh Nagar, Tibba Road, here.

Investigating officer Sham Singh claimed that both persons, who were allegedly involved in theft and snatching incidents, were arrested from the Geeta Nagar bridge after getting a tip-off.

He said three mobiles, a motorcycle without number plate and some clothes were recovered from them. A case under Sections 379-B, 457, 380, 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against them on Monday.