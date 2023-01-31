Three arrested in theft cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

The police arrested three persons allegedly involved in separate theft incidents.

In the first case, the Division Number 1 police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a mobile from a man. The suspect has been identified as Surjit Singh of Peeru Banda, Salem Tabri, here. Complainant Chanchal Singh alleged that he had gone to Chaura Bazaar for shopping on January 29 when the suspect tried to escape after stealing his mobile.

He said the suspect was caught by him with the support of the public on the spot. Later, he was handed over to the police. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect at the Division Number 1 police station. Sub-inspector Joginder Singh is investigating the matter.

In another case, the Division Number 8 police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the theft of a two-wheeler. The duo have have been identified as Gursharan Singh and Nannu of Fatehgarh Panjtur village in Moga district. Sub-inspector Swaran Chand said they were arrested from Mini-Fountain Chowk in the Rakh Bagh area when they were going to sell a stolen scooter.

He said the scooter had also been recovered from them. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them at the Division Number 8 police station.