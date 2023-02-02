Three arrested with 17.5 kg of ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 1

The Khanna police on Tuesday nabbed three persons in two cases and seized 17.5 kg of ganja from their possession.

The police arrested two persons and seized 11.7 kg of ganja from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Nitish Kumar and Ajit Kumar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said during a routine checking on the GT Road, two pedestrians were stopped for checking. When their belongings were checked, ganja was found from them. The suspects were on the way to deliver the contraband to their clients in Khanna.

The ASI said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought from the court to inquire about their past record and catch big suppliers involved in the trade.

In the other case, officials at the Khanna City-2 police station nabbed a man and seized 5.8 kg of ganja from his possession. The suspect had been identified as Niranjan Parshad Kushwaha, a resident of Bihar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.