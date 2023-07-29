Three arrested with 242-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 28

The Khanna police claimed to have nabbed three persons in two incidents on Thursday and seized 242 kg of poppy husk from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Harry, of Isru, Khanna, Jaswinder Singh, alias Lallu, of Bagdia, Malerkotla, and Gurwinder Singh of Gobindgarh Chhanna, Patiala. The police also seized a Ashok Leyland truck and a Chevrolet Cruze car, which were being used by the miscreants for transporting poppy husk.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain and Payal DSP Harsimrat Chhetra, addressed a press conference in this regard.

The SSP said the Khanna police had already launched a special campaign against drug smugglers and under the campaign, these arrests were made possible.

Kondal said on July 27, a police team of Doraha during a routine checking stopped a Cruze car. Occupants of the car were identified as Jaswinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh. During the search of the car, 170 kg of poppy husk was seized. Both of them were nabbed. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo.

In the other case, the Khanna police during a routine patrolling near the bus stand, Maloud, on suspicion stopped a truck coming from the Malerkotla side and going towards Kup Kalan. The truck driver was identified as Harpreet Singh. During search, 72 kg of poppy husk was seized from the vehicle.

Among the suspects, Gurwinder has a criminal record as he was arrested in a drug smuggling case by the Dhuri police in 2010.

The Khanna police have recovered 1,129 kg of poppy husk by nabbing several smugglers from January 1 to till date.

