Three arrested with 700-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

A team of the Dakha police station on Tuesday nabbed three persons, including a couple, and seized 700-kg poppy husk, Rs 1 lakh drug money and a Mahindra Pik-up vehicle from them.

The suspects have been identified as Manjit Singh Raju (35), his wife Sunita (35), both residents of Kailpur Warraicha, and Ranjit Singh (65) of Dakha.

Investigating officer Inspector Dalbir Singh said the police got information that the suspects were indulging in the illegal trade of smuggling poppy husk from other states and then they were supplying it to their clients in the Jagraon and Dakha areas.

Accordingly, the police team conducted a raid at specific places of the suspects and recovered narcotics from them. The vehicle which was being used to deliver the consignment of drugs was also impounded by the police.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects and further probe was launched to bust the entire supply line.