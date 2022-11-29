Three arrested with 8 mobiles, sharp weapons, motorcycles in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

Three persons were nabbed by the police in two cases when they were allegedly going to sell snatched or stolen mobiles.

In the first incident, the police arrested two persons and claimed to have recovered seven mobiles and a sharp weapon from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhattian Colony, and Amit Sharma of Shivpuri, here.

SI Ram Krishan said the suspects were involved in snatching incidents. Following a tip-off, the suspects were arrested near ‘Ghanta Ghar’, Ludhiana, when they were going to sell the mobile phones, which they had snatched from people, he said.

He said seven mobiles, one motorcycle and a sharp-edged weapon were seized from them. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penel Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects at the Division Number 1 police station.

In the other incident, the police claimed to have arrested a man at Manjit Nagar and recovered a mobile phone, a sharp weapon and a motorcycle. The suspect has been identified as Ranjit Singh of Karamsar Colony, here.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Avneet Kaur, the man was arrested when he was going on a stolen motorcycle to sell a stolen mobile. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penel Codewas registered against the suspect at the Division Number 5 police station here.