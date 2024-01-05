Three arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

The Anti-narcotics cell of police arrested two men for their alleged involvement in drug peddling. The police claimed to have recovered 150 grams of heroin, 20 transparent vacant zip-lock pouches and an electronic weighing scale from them.

Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh said the accused have been identified as Rahul alias Balli of Labour Colony near Kochar Market and Anuj Chandaliya of Ambedkar Nagar. He said the accused were arrested during a check at T-point in Phullanwal village. A case under Sections 21B, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

In another case, the police arrested a man identified as Harsimranjot Singh of Adarsh Colony and recovered 20 grams of heroin allegedly from his possession during a check on Dhandra road. An FIR under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Sadar Police Station against him, said Dawinder Singh, investigating officer.