Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

An NRI from Dubai was attacked by three persons with swords outside Ram Charitable Hospital in Daresi on Friday. The NRI had come to the hospital along with his wife for vaccination of his son.

Condition critical The man has been identified as Bal Krishan, a resident of Bal Singh Nagar. He is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

Vicky Sehajpal, owner of JPD Records company and brother of the victim, said his younger brother had come for the vaccination of his son at a hospital in Daresi. Around 10 am, when he reached outside the hospital, a car coming from the wrong side rammed into his brother’s car.

“When my brother Bal Krishan talked to the car driver, the person instead of apologising started arguments with him. After heated arguments between both of them, when my brother, who was parking his car in the hospital lot, the suspect along with two others came and attacked Bal Krishan with swords and inflicted serious injuries on his head and neck. The assailants own a building material store in Daresi,” he said.

Vicky said since his brother suffered serious cuts on his head and neck, he was initially taken to the nearby hospital for first-aid, following which he was rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Owing to his serious condition, doctors referred him to the CMCH.

“The assailants had brutality attacked my brother and he is in a critical state. He is lying unconscious due to serious injuries. I want strict action against them,” he said.

Initially, the police was not even listening to them but when the news reached the media, the police took their complaint seriously and assured to take strict action.

