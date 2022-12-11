Three bike-borne assailants fire at man in GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

Three armed bike-borne assailants opened fire at a man in GTB Nagar, Chandigarh Road, on Saturday. Fortunately, the man escaped unhurt in the attack. After the incident, JCP Ravcharan Singh Brar, along with the Jamalpur police, reached the spot.

Ajay Kumar of Amritsar is an employee of a company that deals in screen printing. The firm has its office at GTB Nagar. On Saturday, three bike-borne assailants barged into the firm’s office and entered into arguments with Ajay.

One of the assailants then fired two shots at Ajay but he didn’t suffer any bullet injury. When the assailants were fleeing, Ajay tried to chase them but in vain.

Jamalpur SHO Bikramjit Singh said CCTV camera footage of the area was being scanned. Meanwhile, the Jamalpur police have registered a case of attempt to murder.

Brar said during a probe it came to the fore that Ajay had some family dispute and the incident was its outcome. Their motive was not to murder him but to intimidate him. Victim Ajay said he had a dispute with his wife. He suspected that his wife had sent men to intimidate him.