Three booked as man dies of ‘drug overdose’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

After the death of a 37-year-old man allegedly due to drug overdose, three persons have been booked in connection with the case. It is alleged that the victim, identified as Major Singh, took drug from the suspects.

The trio, identified as Raju, his wife Jagjit Kaur, and Kaalia, are residents of Divya Colony, Bhamian Road, Ludhiana. They have been booked under Sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Balwinder Kaur, mother of the victim, residing in Bhola Colony, Jhabewal, here, has given a statement regarding her son. According to her, on the morning of May 20, Major had gone to deliver food to her brother Baldev Singh, who was admitted to a hospital in the Jamalpur area. However, when he did not return, she became worried. In the evening on the same day, she received the news that her son had passed away. His body was found on street number 1 of Divya Colony. As per information, a syringe was found near his body.

Balwinder Kaur has alleged that Major was battling drug addiction and it has come to light that he had obtained drug (chitta) from the suspects. Consequently, an FIR has been registered against the suspects at the Jamalpur police station in Ludhiana. SI Manpreet Kaur is currently probing the case while the suspects are still at large.