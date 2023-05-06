Three booked for abetting man's suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Lalto Khurd on the intervening night of April 3 and 4. The victim left a suicide note in which he held three persons responsible for his death.

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against the three persons on the charge of abetment to suicide. Two of them were identified as Jagroop Singh of Tharike village and Sunny of Khanna.

In the video he made with his smartphone before committing the crime, the deceased, Jagga, alias Samsung (31), had stated that on the pretext of helping him in availing a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh, the suspects had taken several documents from him.

On the basis of the documents, they registered three fake firms on the victim’s name. By registering the firms, the accused had resorted to tax evasions. The victim also stated

that he had received a phone call from the GST Department regarding tax evasions.

The deceased’s wife said her husband went into depression after knowing about tax evasions worth lakhs committed by the suspects on his name. He took the extreme step due to the same.

Investigating officer SI Gurmeet Singh said after registering a case against the three suspects, further investigation was launched in the matter.