Three booked for duping Ludhiana bizman of Rs 3 cr

A Ludhiana-based businessman was lured with a promise of huge profits in the tractor spare parts business, making him invest a large sum. After initially gaining his trust by paying some profit, suspects allegedly misappropriated nearly Rs 3 crore.

Advertisement

The police on Saturday registered a case against the three suspects based on a complaint by the victim. In his complaint, Gagan Jindal, a resident of Dyal Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, here, alleged that Parveen Dadu, his son Darpan Dadu and Darpan’s wife Pooja Dadu, all residents of Twin Towers on Pakhowal Road, hatched a well-planned conspiracy and cheated him.

Advertisement

As per the complainant, the suspects assured him of high profits in the tractor spare parts business and induced him to invest a total of Rs 3.27 crore. To maintain trust, they initially returned Rs 27.50 lakh as profit. However, they later refused to return the remaining amount of nearly Rs 3 crore and allegedly misappropriated the money.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the Police Division 8 registered a case and initiated further investigation. The police are probing financial transactions and other evidence in the case.

The incident has highlighted the importance of thoroughly verifying every claim before investing large amounts of money, especially when lured by the promise of high returns. Even the Ludhiana police Commissionerate has been issuing advisory on social media, asking people to avoid investing huge sums without due verification.