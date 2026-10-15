Three booked for minor’s rape

A 17-year-old girl travelling from New Delhi to Ludhiana in a bus was befriended by a woman during the journey, administered cold drink laced with some sedatives and then subjected to sexual assault by two unidentified men in a hotel room. Almost 11 months after the crime, the girl’s family lodged a police complaint. Following which, a case has been registered against the three unidentified suspects on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the victim was travelling by a bus from New Delhi to Ludhiana on November 17, 2025. An unidentified woman sitting next to her started a conversation and gradually winning her trust. When the bus entered Ludhiana city, the woman persuaded the girl to alight with her near Sherpur.

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Once off the bus, the woman offered the girl a cold drink laced with some intoxicating substance. After consuming it, the girl became semi-conscious. The woman then took her to a hotel where two unidentified men were already present. The men allegedly took turns to rape the victim.

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When the girl began to regain consciousness and started crying and shouting, the woman slapped her repeatedly and threatened her to keep quiet. She first tried to silence the victim by offering money. When the girl refused, the woman promised to buy her a new scooter in return for her silence. Around 9 pm, the woman abandoned the victim in a semi-conscious state on the roadside near Basti Jodhewal Chowk and fled the spot.

Girl’s maternal grandmother said initially, the victim had not revealed anything to the family about the incident. Recently, a slip containing mobile numbers of the suspects was found in the room of the victim and when she was asked about the same, the girl revealed about the sexual assault and threats she faced.

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“Recently, we have lodged a police complaint. Mobile numbers found on the slip were also given to the police for investigation. We want justice and the suspects should be behind bars,” she said.