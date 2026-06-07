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Home / Ludhiana / Three booked for setting vehicle afire in Ludhiana

Three booked for setting vehicle afire in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:24 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Unidentified miscreants allegedly set a parked vehicle on fire outside a house in Haibowal Kalan here during night hours recently. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, resulted in the vehicle being completely gutted within a short period.

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The case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Gaganpreet Vihar in Haibowal Kalan. According to the complainant, he had parked his Mahindra KUV100 in an open plot opposite his residence on the night of May 30.

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Police investigations revealed that three masked miscreants came in a car to the area late at night. The CCTV footage allegedly shows the suspects stopping near the parked vehicle before carrying out the crime.

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One of the suspects was seen approaching the vehicle with a container, believed to containing some inflammable substance. After some time, the vehicle was seen engulfed in flames. Afterwards, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle. The parked vehicle was damaged in the fire.

The incident created a panic among residents of the locality, who rushed out of their homes after noticing the blaze. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, the vehicle was completely destroyed.

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In his complaint, Shakir stated that he was not having any enmity with anyone. However, he suspected that the incident could be linked to a business-related rivalry involving his brother-in-law. ASI Makkhan Singh said a case had been registered.

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