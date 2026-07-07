Three booked for torching stall outside mosque in Ludhiana

The Daresi police have booked three unidentified suspects for allegedly torching a roadside stall selling religious books and prayer articles outside a mosque in the New Shivpuri area, said officials.

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The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday and was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area.

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The purported footage shows three men arriving on a motorcycle, pouring a suspected inflammable liquid on the stall, setting it afire and escaping. The case was registered based on a complaint by Abdul Razak, a resident of Santokh Nagar in New Shivpuri.

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In his complaint, Razak said he operates a small stall outside the mosque and sells religious books and items used for prayer. He said he woke up after hearing commotion outside his house and found the stall on fire. By the time he reached the spot, nearby residents had gathered and were trying to douse the flames.

After checking the CCTV footage, Razak alleged the fire was deliberately started by three unidentified men. He told the police that apart from causing financial loss, the blaze destroyed several religious books and prayer articles, hurting his religious sentiments.

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Acting on the complaint, the Daresi police registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to damaging sacred objects, hurting religious sentiments, causing property damage by fire and committing an offence with common intentions.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh, investigating officer, said the CCTV footage was being examined to identify the accused.

“The investigation is at an early stage. Initial findings suggest the incident may have been the result of a personal dispute as only the complainant’s stall was targeted. However, all possible angles are being thoroughly investigated,” he added.