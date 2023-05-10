Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

A day after alleged gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha Barewalia, was shot dead at a house in Joginder Nagar, the Haibowal police today registered a case of murder against three persons.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Malhotra of Joginder Nagar, Gopal Mahajan of the Pakhowal road area and Suraj Parkash, alias Babbu, of Arya mohalla.

The police said yesterday Sukha, along with Suraj, had gone to Rohit’s house. Gopal and Rohit were also present in the house. They indulged in arguments on the terrace of the house. Following which, bullets were fired which killed Sukha on the spot and injured Rohit. The latter was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Suraj and Gopal who were reportedly carrying illegal weapons fled the spot. Rohit was also said to be the part of the murder conspiracy.

The police were conducting raids to nab the suspects.