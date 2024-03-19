Three children among 4 injured as fire breaks out

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

After a fire broke out in a house in Alaur village of Khanna on Sunday night, four persons, including three children, were injured in the mishap. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to gas leaking from an LPG cylinder when a woman started preparing food. Fortunately, the cylinder did not explode, according to the information provided.

Jagga Singh, 62, residing in Alaur village, said the incident occurred while food was being prepared last night. Suddenly, fire broke out and spread. Jagga Singh and three children sustained burn injuries in the mishap.

When the fire broke out, the neighbours gathered there upon hearing the cries. The injured were taken to the civil hospital.

