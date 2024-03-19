Three children among 4 injured as fire breaks out

Ludhiana, March 18
After a fire broke out in a house in Alaur village of Khanna on Sunday night, four persons, including three children, were injured in the mishap. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to gas leaking from an LPG cylinder when a woman started preparing food. Fortunately, the cylinder did not explode, according to the information provided.
Jagga Singh, 62, residing in Alaur village, said the incident occurred while food was being prepared last night. Suddenly, fire broke out and spread. Jagga Singh and three children sustained burn injuries in the mishap.
When the fire broke out, the neighbours gathered there upon hearing the cries. The injured were taken to the civil hospital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...