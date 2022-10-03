Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered five cases of travel and immigration fraud and booked 16 travel agents, including three couples, for duping residents of over Rs 36.7 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

In the first incident, the Police Division 5 registered a case against travel agents Surjit Singh Bawa, his wife Anu Bawa, Sahilpreet and Raj Singh of Easy Travels at the Feroze Gandhi market. The suspects had duped Gurdev Singh of Ferozepur on the pretext of sending his family members to Canada. The suspects failed to arrange visa and now also refused to return money.

The Police Division 5 also registered a case against four travel agents — Inderjit Kaur, her husband Narinder Singh of Bhagwan Nagar, Gurdeep

Singh of Mundian and Sukhwant Singh Grewal of Bhamian Khurd.

The suspects had duped Sumesh Kumar of Rs 7.88 lakh on the pretext of arranging Canada PR for his daughter but they failed to fulfill their promise.

The PAU police station registered a travel fraud case against Maninder Kumar of Phillaur on the complaint of Ashok Kumar. The agent had assured to arrange work visa of New Zealand for the son of the complainant but he failed to do so. The suspect also refused to return Rs 10 lakh taken as advance.

The Dugri police have registered a travel fraud case against Salam Khan Sikha and his wife Nikki of Punjabi Bagh. The suspects had promised to take Jatinder Singh to Canada but after taking Rs 3 lakh, they failed to arrange visa.

The Sadar police also registered a case against five travel agents Kulbir Singh, Reeti Kajra, Beant Singh, Jagdev Singh and Kulwant Singh of Mohali. The complainant, Balbir Singh, said the suspects had promised to arrange a Canada PR for his daughter and in lieu, they took Rs 2.4 lakh from him but they failed to arrange the visa. They also refused to return the money.

